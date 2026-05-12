The new agreement allows OpenAI to seek partnerships with other tech giants

Microsoft, OpenAI agree to limit revenue-sharing payments to $38B

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:28 pm May 12, 202606:28 pm

What's the story

OpenAI and Microsoft have agreed to cap revenue-sharing payments at $38 billion, as per The Information. The development comes after a recent contract renegotiation between the two companies. The new agreement would allow OpenAI to seek partnerships with other tech giants like Amazon and Google. This payment cap could help OpenAI strengthen its investor pitch as it prepares for a potential public offering by the end of this year.