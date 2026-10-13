Microsoft plans Azure Maia expansion while Meta launches Muse Wonder
Big tech is making moves: Microsoft plans to massively expand its in-house Azure Maia AI chips by 2027, aiming to rely less on NVIDIA.
At the same time, Meta just dropped its new Muse Wonder AI model, which is getting top marks for both work and personal tasks.
These updates come as NVIDIA's stock slips and the S&P 500 edges down ahead of earnings season.
Micron board approves $33B buyback
Micron's board just approved a huge $33 billion share buyback starting December 9, right after CHIPS Act limits end, showing it is confident about its cash flow.
While tech stocks slid a bit, energy stocks hit new highs thanks to rising oil prices and Middle East tensions.
All eyes are now on upcoming earnings from big banks like Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo to see where the market heads next.