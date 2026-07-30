Microsoft posts $331B fiscal 2026 revenue, cloud $214B, Azure $100B

Nadella also shared plans for a new AI super app that will bundle Copilot tools like GitHub Copilot and chatbot features into one platform, a move he says is "a major step forward" for enterprise AI.

Microsoft's shift to building its own AI models and chips means less reliance on OpenAI.

Meanwhile, M365 Copilot adoption jumped from 20 million to 30 million paid seats in just one quarter, showing how fast people are embracing these productivity tools and putting Microsoft toe-to-toe with other big players like OpenAI and Anthropic.