Microsoft revamps Xbox to smooth gaming and expand beyond consoles
Business
Microsoft is giving its Xbox division a makeover to make gaming smoother and more accessible.
Satya Nadella discussed Microsoft's gaming restructuring on a recent podcast, and the process has resulted in significant job cuts, but said the changes will help Xbox go beyond just consoles.
Asha Sharma is leading work to streamline the organization.
Microsoft pushes 'unmetered intelligence' into Windows
Alongside the Xbox revamp, Microsoft is weaving more AI into Windows.
Nadella highlighted the push for better updates, drivers, and software quality so PCs can get smarter without losing reliability.
The big idea? Blend new tech with solid software to deliver what Nadella calls "unmetered intelligence" right on your computer.