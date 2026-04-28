Microsoft rolls out Copilot 365 across Accenture workforce, biggest deal
Business
Microsoft just rolled out its Copilot 365 AI assistant to every single Accenture employee, the biggest enterprise deal for the chatbot so far.
The move is part of Microsoft's push to get more people using (and paying for) its AI tools, and it's already making a difference: Accenture says routine tasks are getting done way faster.
Accenture finds 97% finishing tasks faster
Accenture found that 97% of staff are finishing tasks up to 15 times faster with Copilot on board.
The company isn't stopping there; it had previously planned to offer Copilot to as many as 300,000 employees, showing how serious it is about going all in on AI.
Meanwhile, Microsoft is broadening its own AI lineup by adding models from companies like Anthropic as it moves beyond exclusive deals with OpenAI.