Microsoft signs multibillion-dollar partnership to integrate Mistral services on Azure

This deal is all about helping Europe stand on its own feet tech-wise.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said that by putting Mistral's models on Azure Local and on Mistral's computational capacity, "we can combine American and European technology and do it in a way that provides continuous and assured access."

For Mistral, it's a huge step up: they're already landing contracts in manufacturing, finance, and even with France's military.

With Microsoft's backing, they're aiming for massive growth by 2030 and are quickly becoming a big name in European AI.