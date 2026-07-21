Microsoft signs multibillion-dollar partnership to integrate Mistral services on Azure
Microsoft just signed a multibillion-dollar partnership with Mistral, a rising French AI company.
This move lets Microsoft Azure users tap into Mistral's data centers in France, boosting local cloud power and giving European industries more options beyond U.S.-based tech.
Plus, Mistral's latest AI models will now work directly with Microsoft's app-building tools like Foundry and Copilot Studio.
Deal aims to bolster European AI
This deal is all about helping Europe stand on its own feet tech-wise.
Microsoft President Brad Smith said that by putting Mistral's models on Azure Local and on Mistral's computational capacity, "we can combine American and European technology and do it in a way that provides continuous and assured access."
For Mistral, it's a huge step up: they're already landing contracts in manufacturing, finance, and even with France's military.
With Microsoft's backing, they're aiming for massive growth by 2030 and are quickly becoming a big name in European AI.