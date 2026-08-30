Microsoft staffer spent $28,000 on AI tools in 28 days
Business
One Microsoft staffer racked up $28,000 in AI tool expenses in just 28 days, way above the company's median of $300, according to leaked data.
Microsoft leadership has recently begun a crackdown on this kind of spending.
Microsoft adopts OpenAI GPT-5.6 sol
Microsoft is now tightening its policies and switching to OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol model for internal tasks.
In an August memo, the executive vice president of Microsoft's CoreAI division, Jay Parikh, reminded everyone: "Tokenmaxxing is not what we are optimizing for," urging employees to focus on meaningful results instead of maxing out AI usage.