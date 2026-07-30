Microsoft's $41 billion AI investment boosts Azure revenue 43%
Microsoft just released its latest earnings, and its massive push into AI is seriously paying off.
Azure, its cloud platform, saw revenue jump 43%, the fastest growth in about four years, and beat Wall Street's expectations.
This surge was powered by a whopping $41 billion investment in expanding AI data centers to keep up with the booming demand for cloud services.
Microsoft posts $90B revenue $35.8B profit
Microsoft's overall revenue hit $90 billion this quarter, up 18% from last year and above what analysts predicted.
Profits climbed 31.6%, reaching $35.8 billion, while shares shot up 9% after hours thanks to the upbeat report.
CEO Satya Nadella celebrated Azure crossing $100 billion in annual revenue and Microsoft 365 Copilot hitting more than 30 million paid subscribers.
The company expects even faster Azure growth next quarter as it keeps building out its AI infrastructure.