Microsoft's largest infrastructure investment: more than $20 billion in India
Microsoft just announced plans to pour more than $20 billion into India, its largest infrastructure investment anywhere.
The company's commercial chief Judson Althoff says India is set to become a key support hub for Microsoft worldwide.
He emphasized, "There's no more important market than India for Microsoft. We need to make sure that we're successful in serving India from India, as"
India data centers, new subsea cables
Most of this investment will boost Microsoft's four major data center regions in India and upgrade local tech capabilities.
There's also a focus on building better networking, including new subsea cables, to connect with Southeast Asia.
The end goal? Make sure services run smoother in India and help power Microsoft operations around the globe.