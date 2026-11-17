Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok is encouraging businesses and leaders to jump into AI now instead of waiting for things to settle.

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he compared embracing AI early to ISRO's moon mission, making progress even when things aren't perfect.

As he put it, "AI is not going to settle down. I can tell you that for sure," and Chandok said he had met several leaders in India who told him, "Puneet, let AI settle down, and then we will begin."