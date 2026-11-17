Microsoft's Puneet Chandok at Bengaluru Tech Summit urges AI adoption
Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok is encouraging businesses and leaders to jump into AI now instead of waiting for things to settle.
At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he compared embracing AI early to ISRO's moon mission, making progress even when things aren't perfect.
As he put it, "AI is not going to settle down. I can tell you that for sure," and Chandok said he had met several leaders in India who told him, "Puneet, let AI settle down, and then we will begin."
Microsoft pledges $20.5B for AI training
Chandok highlighted how tools like Microsoft's Shiksha Copilot are already helping teachers in Karnataka save time every week.
He also shared that Microsoft will invest $20.5 billion and train 20 million Indians in AI by 2030, pointing out that both tech skills and people matter.
He believes India's diversity gives it a special role in shaping global AI and called for bold leadership to make sure these new tools work well for everyone.