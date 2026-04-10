Microsoft's Satya Nadella starts 'Copilot code red' amid Anthropic competition
Business
Microsoft's Satya Nadella just kicked off "Copilot code red," a push to make Copilot smarter and easier to use.
This comes as AI rivals like Anthropic are heating up the competition, and Microsoft wants to show investors it's still got an edge in the AI game.
Microsoft allocated 30% capacity to Copilot
About 30% of new cloud capacity last quarter was allocated internally to Copilot and large language model development.
Even with some worries about competing with partners like OpenAI, analysts say demand for Azure is strong thanks to all things AI.
If Copilot gets better and Azure keeps growing, it could help lift Microsoft's stock back up too.