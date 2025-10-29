Microsoft's Satya Nadella to visit India for AI conferences
Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, is making his second trip to India in 2024.
He'll be speaking at AI-related conferences in Bengaluru and Mumbai, and meeting top government officials in New Delhi.
This visit follows Microsoft's big $3 billion investment earlier this year to expand AI and cloud infrastructure across the country.
Nadella's itinerary and India's tech landscape
Nadella will likely meet key customers and some of Microsoft's more than 20,000 employees across 10 Indian cities.
His visit lines up with India's push for homegrown software during ongoing US-India trade talks.
With local companies like Zoho offering alternatives to US software and AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, and Copilot getting popular here, it's clear that India is fast becoming a hotspot for tech innovation.
Microsoft's commitment to India's AI ecosystem
Nadella's trip highlights how serious Microsoft is about supporting India's growing AI scene—investing in new technology, building skills, and teaming up with local partners.
It also shows how big tech leaders are working closely with governments as India cements its place on the global tech map.