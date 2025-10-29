Microsoft's Satya Nadella to visit India for AI conferences

Nadella's itinerary and India's tech landscape

Nadella will likely meet key customers and some of Microsoft's more than 20,000 employees across 10 Indian cities.

His visit lines up with India's push for homegrown software during ongoing US-India trade talks.

With local companies like Zoho offering alternatives to US software and AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, and Copilot getting popular here, it's clear that India is fast becoming a hotspot for tech innovation.