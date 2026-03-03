US-Iran conflict might deter investments in India, says report

The report also highlights Iran 's threats to ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global oil supply. A full closure of this strait could directly shave off up to 0.5% from India's GDP through higher energy costs. This is particularly relevant given that India imports almost 88% of its crude oil needs and any spike in prices would increase its import bill and fuel inflation.

A boost for India's economy?

On the flip side, BMI also noted that the new India-US trade agreement and the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down Trump-era tariffs could boost India's economy more than expected. India and the US had earlier agreed on a framework for an interim trade deal under which Washington would reduce tariffs to 18%. Whether it will be formalized into a legal document for implementation is in question now, as the US SC deemed such tariffs illegal.