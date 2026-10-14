Mike Bloomberg and Gautam Adani meet at New Delhi forum
Business
Gautam Adani and Mike Bloomberg caught up at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, diving into big topics like clean energy, smarter cities, AI, and how to build a more sustainable future.
Adani shared on X that Bloomberg's vision and commitment to climate action continue to inspire him.
Forum highlights India's innovation rise
Bloomberg pointed out that India is becoming a major player in global innovation and economic growth. He chatted with top Indian leaders about the country's potential to lead during big changes ahead.
The forum brought together global minds to brainstorm new ways to collaborate and tackle some of today's toughest challenges.