Mistral founders become France's 1st AI billionaires Sep 11, 2025

Big news from Paris: the founders of Mistral AI just became France's first AI billionaires after a recent funding round pushed their company's value to €11.7 billion ($13.7 billion).

Arthur Mensch, Timothee Lacroix, and Guillaume Lample each now has a net worth of about $1.1 billion based on their stake in the company—pretty wild for a startup that's only a few years old.