M&M emerges as top gainer on Nifty 50

M&M's revenue and net profit for FY25

For the full year ending March 2025, M&M's revenue hit ₹1.58 lakh crore and net profit rose to ₹12,535 crore.

Earnings per share also improved to ₹115.91 from last year's ₹101.14.

Plus, with total assets now at ₹2.78 lakh crore and a dividend of ₹25.30 per share announced for shareholders, M&M is showing steady growth and rewarding its investors along the way.