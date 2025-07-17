Next Article
M&M emerges as top gainer on Nifty 50
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares climbed 2.17% on Wednesday, closing at ₹3,196.50, thanks to a solid financial performance this quarter.
The company posted ₹42,599 crore in revenue and a net profit of ₹3,102 crore for the March 2025 quarter—making it one of the top performers on the Nifty 50.
M&M's revenue and net profit for FY25
For the full year ending March 2025, M&M's revenue hit ₹1.58 lakh crore and net profit rose to ₹12,535 crore.
Earnings per share also improved to ₹115.91 from last year's ₹101.14.
Plus, with total assets now at ₹2.78 lakh crore and a dividend of ₹25.30 per share announced for shareholders, M&M is showing steady growth and rewarding its investors along the way.