MobiKwik posts ₹7.6cr Q1 FY2027 profit as revenue hits ₹281cr
Business
MobiKwik just flipped its fortunes, posting a ₹7.6 crore net profit for Q1 FY2027, way up from last year's ₹42 crore loss.
Revenue also got a boost, rising to ₹281 crore from ₹271 crore thanks to smarter spending and big cuts in lending costs.
MobiKwik total income ₹289cr EBITDA ₹16cr
The company's total income hit ₹289 crore this quarter, and EBITDA jumped to ₹16 crore after last year's loss of ₹31 crore.
Payment processing was the biggest expense at ₹117 crore, but overall costs dropped by 13.3%.