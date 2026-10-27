Mochatrade raises $5.5 million led by CoinFund to upgrade trading engine
Business
Mochatrade just scored $5.5 million in fresh funding, led by CoinFund with backing from Coinbase Ventures and Zero Knowledge Ventures.
The goal? To upgrade its trading engine and add options like contracts for pre-IPO companies, making the platform even more powerful.
Mochatrade offers rupee US stock trading
With Mochatrade, Indians can take positions on US stock prices, like Tesla and NVIDIA, directly in rupees; no need for a separate brokerage account or currency conversion headaches.
The platform also supports UPI payments and is run by IIT alumni who keep things compliant with anti-money-laundering rules.
New features are on the way (pending regulatory nods) to attract even more active traders.