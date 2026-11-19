Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, isn't impressed with Uday Kotak comparing AI company Anthropic's $1.5 trillion valuation to the combined worth of India's top 10 firms.

He called it a "Bad example. Every disruption creates new cos with huge valuation. It is the nature of markets. Comparing is silly."

Instead of these comparisons, Pai says India should focus on building an innovation-friendly environment.