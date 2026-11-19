Mohandas Pai criticizes Uday Kotak over Anthropic $1.5 trillion comparison
Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, isn't impressed with Uday Kotak comparing AI company Anthropic's $1.5 trillion valuation to the combined worth of India's top 10 firms.
He called it a "Bad example. Every disruption creates new cos with huge valuation. It is the nature of markets. Comparing is silly."
Instead of these comparisons, Pai says India should focus on building an innovation-friendly environment.
Pai urges deep tech funding
Pai also questioned why India isn't investing more in deep tech and innovation, especially if we want to see homegrown companies reach global heights.
He urged leaders like Kotak to actually back emerging technologies with real funding, especially as Anthropic (behind the AI tool Claude) is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday at $1.5 trillion.