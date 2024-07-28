In short Simplifying... In short Monarch Networth Capital Ltd is issuing bonus shares to its equity shareholders at a 1:1 ratio, essentially giving them free shares.

The company is also boosting its authorized share capital from ₹65 crore to ₹100 crore.

This move is aimed at leveraging their free reserves and enhancing their Earnings Per Share (EPS).

Monarch Networth Capital has issued dividends in the past

₹2,074cr finance company announces its first 1:1 bonus share issue

By Akash Pandey 05:35 pm Jul 28, 2024

What's the story Monarch Networth Capital Ltd, an Indian financial service company, has unveiled plans to issue one bonus share for each stock held by shareholders, a first in the company's history. The company, with a market capitalization of ₹2,074 crore, has never split its stock before but has issued dividends to its shareholders. In an exchange filing, the firm stated it had approved the issuance of bonus shares through capitalization of reserves.

Details of the bonus share issue

The bonus shares will be issued to equity shareholders in a 1:1 ratio, meaning one new fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each for every existing fully paid-up equity stock of ₹10 each. The eligibility for these shares is determined by the record date, which is yet to be set by the board. The issuance is subject to approval by members and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.

Authorized share capital increase

The board of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd has also approved an increase in the authorised share capital from the existing ₹65 crore to ₹100 crore. Companies typically issue bonus stocks to capitalise on their free reserves, increase their Earnings Per Share (EPS) and paid-up capital, and reduce their reserves. These shares are issued at no additional cost to shareholders and are often referred to as free shares. The company's stocks settled 1.76% higher at ₹618 apiece on NSE on Friday.