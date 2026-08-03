Monisha Chakraborty named RBI executive director for foreign exchange regulation
Business
Big news from the Reserve Bank of India: Monisha Chakraborty is stepping up as executive director. She'll be leading the teams handling foreign exchange and financial markets regulation.
Before this, she was already making waves as chief general manager in charge of RBI's Department of Supervision.
RBI veteran Chakraborty holds economics degrees
With over 30 years at RBI, Chakraborty has pretty much seen it all: supervision, foreign exchange, and even government accounts.
She helped update how RBI reports its finances and has served as a banking ombudsman too.
Plus, she holds an economics degree and a master's in business economics from Delhi University, so she definitely knows her stuff.