Morgan Stanley: AI could nearly halve game development costs
Big changes are coming to gaming, thanks to artificial intelligence tools.
According to Morgan Stanley, artificial intelligence (AI) could nearly cut game development costs in half and open up an extra $22 billion in profits each year.
By letting AI handle things like building game worlds and testing software, studios could make games faster and cheaper.
Tencent, Sony and Roblox benefit most
The companies set to benefit most are the ones already dominating distribution and player engagement (think Tencent, Sony, and Roblox).
Major publishers like Take-Two, EA, and Ubisoft could also see big gains by using AI across their projects.
But for studios with less popular franchises, cheaper production means more competition.
Even popular game engines like Unity and Unreal might have to shake things up to keep pace with all this change.