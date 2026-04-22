Morgan Stanley: AI could nearly halve game development costs

Tencent, Sony and Roblox benefit most

The companies set to benefit most are the ones already dominating distribution and player engagement (think Tencent, Sony, and Roblox).

Major publishers like Take-Two, EA, and Ubisoft could also see big gains by using AI across their projects.

But for studios with less popular franchises, cheaper production means more competition.

Even popular game engines like Unity and Unreal might have to shake things up to keep pace with all this change.