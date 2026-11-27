Morgan Stanley: China may roll out commercial humanoid robots 2027
China is gearing up for a big leap in humanoid robots, with commercial models expected to roll out as early as 2027, according to Morgan Stanley.
Thanks to smarter AI, these robots are getting better at real-world tasks, and companies making robot parts, like cameras and sensors, are set to benefit from the buzz.
AI boosts robot performance, spurs investment
AI breakthroughs have made robots much faster and more reliable, doubling their success rates and cutting response times by 33%.
This has kicked off a fresh wave of investment focused on data and training, the building blocks for smarter bots.
Companies like UBTECH are already planning thousands of deliveries, while Geekplus expects to ship around 300 humanoids in its first batch by the end of 2026 or early 2027, but the real test will be whether these robots can match or beat human workers in everyday jobs.