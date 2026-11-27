AI breakthroughs have made robots much faster and more reliable, doubling their success rates and cutting response times by 33%.

This has kicked off a fresh wave of investment focused on data and training, the building blocks for smarter bots.

Companies like UBTECH are already planning thousands of deliveries, while Geekplus expects to ship around 300 humanoids in its first batch by the end of 2026 or early 2027, but the real test will be whether these robots can match or beat human workers in everyday jobs.