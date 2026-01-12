Morocco wants to level up with AI—and add $10B to its economy by 2030
Morocco just announced a big plan: use artificial intelligence to boost the country's economy by $10 billion before 2030.
Minister Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni says the idea is to build new data centers, expand cloud services, and launch training programs so more people can work in tech.
Jobs, skills, and green tech are at the heart of it
The government's aiming for 50,000 new AI jobs and wants to train 200,000 graduates in AI skills.
They're investing over $1.2 billion from now until 2026—including a renewable energy-powered data center in Dakhla—to connect universities and private companies with new AI hubs.
Teaming up with Mistral AI and setting the rules
On launch day, Morocco also partnered with France's Mistral AI to develop next-gen generative tools.
New laws are on the way too—all part of positioning Morocco as Africa's next big tech hub while the world races ahead in AI.