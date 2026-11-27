Motorola aims to surpass OPPO as India's 3rd-largest smartphone brand
Motorola has big plans: it is aiming to become the third-largest smartphone brand in India by beating OPPO.
Right now, it holds 8.8% of the market, thanks to its premium Edge, Razr, and Signature series.
The focus is clearly on high-end phones and better connectivity.
Motorola expands Indian production and services
To get there, Motorola is ramping up local production with partners in Noida and Tirupati. These efforts have already created thousands of jobs across India.
Its service network now covers 620 cities in India.
Plus, its upcoming Signature 27 will feature Gemini Intelligence for a smarter user experience, showing Motorola is serious about making a mark in the premium segment.