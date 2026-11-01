MPs criticize Gordon Brothers amid Poundland 2-week High Court bid
Poundland's owner, Gordon Brothers, is under fire from MPs for reportedly pulling millions out of the company while it's struggling to stay afloat.
Right now, Poundland is asking the High Court for a two-week extension to protect itself from creditors and avoid going into administration.
Poundland seeking buyer amid cash shortfall
With 600 stores and 12,000 jobs on the line across the UK and Ireland, Poundland is racing to find a buyer or rescue deal.
Even though sales have gone up recently, they still need extra cash to keep things running.
Gordon Brothers just put in £10 million to help out, but offers from potential buyers haven't covered the £30 million debt taken on last year, so things are still pretty uncertain for now.