MRF shares hit new 52-week high: Should you buy?

MRF's Q1FY26 results

MRF pulled in ₹7,675 crore in sales for the June 2025 quarter—up from March—but net profit slipped a bit to ₹500 crore.

Looking at the bigger picture, annual sales grew to ₹28,153 crore (from last year's ₹25,169 crore), though profits dropped to ₹1,869 crore.

Despite this dip, MRF is rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹229 per share (payable July 18) and kept its strong earnings per share at ₹4,407.51—a sign of steady performance even when things get tough.