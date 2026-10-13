MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan falls 2% on Middle East tensions
Business
Asian stock markets took a hit on Tuesday, mostly because of rising conflicts in the Middle East and worries over upcoming company earnings.
Tech shares led the slide, and oil prices jumped to $105.90 a barrel, adding more pressure.
Overall, the MSCI Asia-Pacific index (excluding Japan) dropped 2%.
KOSPI plunges 6% Nikkei slips 2.6%
South Korea's KOSPI plunged 6% and Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.6% after reopening from a holiday.
The US dollar is near an 18-month high as everyone waits to see how American banks perform, especially with borrowing costs staying high worldwide.
Ongoing conflicts have also made oil markets jumpy, keeping investors on edge.