MSEDCL plans 9,500cr IPO aiming to list mid February 2027
Maharashtra's main electricity distributor, MSEDCL, is planning a massive ₹9,500 crore IPO, the first time a state-run Indian power distribution company has gone public.
It is aiming to get listed by mid-February 2027, hoping this move will boost its ability to keep the lights on across the state.
MSEDCL IPO funds upgrades, split planned
This will be the biggest sale of shares by a state-run company so far. The funds raised are set to upgrade Maharashtra's power infrastructure and help MSEDCL tackle its debts.
The government also plans to split MSEDCL into two companies, an effort to make operations smoother and ensure more reliable electricity for everyone.