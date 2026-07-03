Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal join AI for Good Commission
Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries) and Sunil Mittal (Bharti Enterprises) have just joined the AI for Good Global Commission as founding members.
This group is all about making AI safer, more accessible, and using it to solve big issues like fair access and better governance.
It's co-chaired by Rwanda's president, Paul Kagame, and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.
Commission meets at Geneva summit
With more than 40 leaders, including tech executives, world leaders, and heads of multilateral organizations, including NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and Microsoft's Brad Smith, the commission is focused on bridging the digital divide, especially since 2.2 billion people are still offline.
Its first meeting kicks off at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva from July 7-10, aiming to spark global collaboration for responsible AI use.