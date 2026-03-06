Mukesh Ambani tops Hurun list of India's richest
Mukesh Ambani is now officially the richest person in both India and Asia, with a net worth of ₹9.8 lakh crore, according to the 2026 Hurun Global Rich List.
He's followed by Gautam Adani at ₹7.5 lakh crore.
India itself continues to rank third globally, with 308 billionaires, thanks to fresh fortunes in areas like automobiles, healthcare, energy and financial services.
Notable trends in India's billionaire scene
India's billionaire club is growing fast, not just with tech or old money, but with new faces from unexpected sectors.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra stands out as the only woman in the top 10 (and third overall), while growth in sectors such as automobiles, healthcare, energy and financial services shows how diverse India's wealth scene is getting.
It's a sign that big opportunities are popping up across all kinds of industries right now.