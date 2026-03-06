Mukesh Ambani tops Hurun list of India's richest

Notable trends in India's billionaire scene

India's billionaire club is growing fast, not just with tech or old money, but with new faces from unexpected sectors.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra stands out as the only woman in the top 10 (and third overall), while growth in sectors such as automobiles, healthcare, energy and financial services shows how diverse India's wealth scene is getting.

It's a sign that big opportunities are popping up across all kinds of industries right now.