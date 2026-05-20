Mumbai-based Mythik led by Kothari raises $5 million, tops $50 million valuation
Mythik, a Mumbai-based startup led by former Freecharge CEO Jason Kothari, just raised $5 million, pushing its valuation past $50 million.
Launched in 2025, Mythik is all about using AI and virtual production to give eastern myths and folklore a modern spin for global audiences.
High-profile backers join Mythik
Big names like Dream11's Harsh Jain and ISB co-founder Rajat Gupta joined this round.
The fresh funds will help Mythik expand its content lineup, upgrade its tech, and roll out new digital experiences and products, though they're keeping the details under wraps for now.
With a team of 200 and a founding team that includes folks from Disney and Netflix, Kothari says they're focused on innovative entertainment powered by technology.
Platform rollout starts later this year.