Mumbai-based Mythik led by Kothari raises $5 million, tops $50 million valuation

High-profile backers join Mythik

Big names like Dream11's Harsh Jain and ISB co-founder Rajat Gupta joined this round.

The fresh funds will help Mythik expand its content lineup, upgrade its tech, and roll out new digital experiences and products, though they're keeping the details under wraps for now.

With a team of 200 and a founding team that includes folks from Disney and Netflix, Kothari says they're focused on innovative entertainment powered by technology.

Platform rollout starts later this year.