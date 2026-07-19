Mumbai company loses ₹10cr after employee sent funds via WhatsApp
Business
A Mumbai company lost over ₹10 crore after a scammer pretended to be their executive director on WhatsApp, using the real name and photo of the executive director to ask for urgent fund transfers.
Believing the messages were real, employee Girish Amin sent money across 63 transactions in just under two weeks before realizing it was all a setup.
Police arrest 6 across 3 states
The scam spanned 10 states and was only caught when Amin double-checked with his actual boss.
Police have since arrested six people across Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar, recovering nearly half the stolen money so far.
Authorities say this "Boss Scam" is getting more common in India, urging companies to double-check requests for money and keep staff alert to online tricks.