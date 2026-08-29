Milk about to become costlier in Mumbai from September 1
What's the story
Mumbai is set to witness a hike in wholesale milk prices, effective September 1. The Bombay Milk Producers Association (BMPA) has announced an increase of ₹9 per liter in the city's wholesale rates. The new price will be applicable across Mumbai and its adjoining metropolitan supply networks, taking the current rate from ₹93 per liter to ₹102 per liter.
Timeline
New pricing structure to remain in effect for 6 months
The BMPA has said that the new pricing structure will remain in effect for six months, until February 28, 2027.
The price hike comes as dairy farmers and tabela (cattle shed) operators face rising costs of cattle feed, transportation, and livestock maintenance.
These factors have been cited as the main reasons behind this major price revision by the association.
Market impact
Impact on retail prices and businesses
The wholesale price revision is likely to have an effect on retail milk prices.
Local vendors, neighborhood dairies, and doorstep tabela suppliers are expected to adjust their rates from September 1.
This could also increase input costs for businesses that use milk in large quantities such as bakeries, sweet shops, and eateries across the city.