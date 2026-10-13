N Chandrasekaran urges partnership not just investment in India's chips
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran says India's chip industry has big potential, but real progress will take teamwork with global partners.
At the 2026 Bloomberg New Economy Forum, he made it clear that just pouring in money isn't enough. Investments need to match actual demand and make financial sense.
Tata Powerchip to build Gujarat factory
Tata Electronics is teaming up with Taiwan's Powerchip to build a massive chip factory in Gujarat, and Tata group is building an assembly unit in Assam, investing a huge ₹1.18 lakh crore.
Still, Chandrasekaran urges caution. He believes India shouldn't rush into mass production without solid demand lined up.
He also points out that India's skilled talent and huge market are strengths, but working closely with global tech companies and planning for energy needs will be key for long-term success.