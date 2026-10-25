Navi Mumbai airport-led project to create 15L jobs: Devendra Fadnavis
What's the story
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project could create 15 lakh jobs, including five lakh high-paying ones. The development is part of a larger vision for "Third Mumbai," which will be a key growth engine for Maharashtra over the next 50 years. Fadnavis made these remarks while launching development works in NAINA and inaugurating the Uran bypass road in Raigad district.
Job creation
Local residents to get priority in job opportunities
Fadnavis stressed that local residents would be given priority in the job opportunities created by the NAINA project.
He said, "Of the 15 lakh jobs expected to be generated, five lakh would be high-paying positions, while 10 lakh would be at basic-to-intermediate levels."
The CM also emphasized that the Navi Mumbai International Airport should be seen as an economic multiplier rather than just an aviation facility.
Land allotment
Delay in NAINA project
The NAINA project has been delayed due to farmers' lack of confidence in the land allotment process.
However, under the scheme, farmers can get 40% of their land as developed plots in exchange for their land holdings.
The government has authorized the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to rectify errors in the final development plan and distribute land documents village by village.
Connectivity plans
Infrastructure projects to improve connectivity
Fadnavis also spoke about infrastructure projects such as Atal Setu and proposed road links that would improve connectivity to the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
He said commuters could travel from Worli in Mumbai to the airport without hitting a traffic signal in the next six to eight months.
The CM also announced an integrated water supply plan for developing areas of Raigad and Thane districts.