Nand Kishore Goenka, longtime social worker, dies aged 96
Business
Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, died Monday at age 96.
Known for his humility and compassion, he dedicated much of his life to social work and community service, leaving behind a meaningful legacy.
Subhash Chandra, Essel Group honor Goenka
Subhash Chandra shared on X that while the family is saddened by the loss, they want to celebrate Goenka's long life filled with samaj seva (social service), cow seva (service to cows), and national service as an RSS swayamsevak.
The Essel Group also expressed condolences and noted his lifelong commitment to helping others.