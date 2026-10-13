Nandan Nilekani anchored F2A raises deeptech fund target to ₹3,500cr

The Nandan Nilekani-anchored Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A) just bumped up its deeptech fund target to ₹3,500 crore, thanks to a surge in interest from Indian investors.

The local allocation now stands at ₹2,500 crore, with the rest coming from an offshore vehicle based in Seoul, South Korea.

This big jump shows how much excitement there is right now for homegrown tech innovation.