Nandan Nilekani anchored F2A raises deeptech fund target to ₹3,500cr
The Nandan Nilekani-anchored Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A) just bumped up its deeptech fund target to ₹3,500 crore, thanks to a surge in interest from Indian investors.
The local allocation now stands at ₹2,500 crore, with the rest coming from an offshore vehicle based in Seoul, South Korea.
This big jump shows how much excitement there is right now for homegrown tech innovation.
F2A backing AI and semiconductors startups
F2A kicked off fundraising in June 2026 and quickly saw both Indian and international backers get on board, including keen investors from Japan and South Korea.
The plan is to back startups working on AI, semiconductors, and two AI bets, one in consumer, one in enterprise.
By early 2027, F2A aims to close three investments out of 75 possible deals, hoping to bridge the funding gap and put India's deeptech scene on the global map.