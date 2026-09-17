Narendra Modi kicks off Semicon India 2026 in New Delhi
Business
Prime Minister Modi just kicked off Semicon India 2026 in New Delhi, a major event focused on boosting India's presence in the global semiconductor scene.
He talked about how the country is ramping up its tech game, from new freight corridors helping manufacturers move faster to recent pushes for more inclusive digital finance.
India 7.8% growth, Japanese rating upgrade
Modi pointed out that despite geopolitical challenges, India's economy grew by 7.8%, earning a credit rating upgrade from a Japanese credit rating agency for the first time in decades.
At the BRICS summit, world leaders showed strong confidence in India's direction.
Modi also highlighted the expanding Semicon ecosystem.