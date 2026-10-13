Narnolia's Shailendra Kumar warns US 10-year Treasury may hit 6%
Business
Shailendra Kumar, chief investment officer at Narnolia Financial Services, thinks US 10-year Treasury yields might climb to 6%.
He points to rising inflation expectations, now at 4.7%, and high energy prices putting pressure on both inflation and company profits.
Narnolia CIO shifts to banks, autos
After September's market dip, Kumar has shifted his investments away from pricey mid- and small-cap stocks and is now focusing more on banking and auto companies, where he sees better value.
He's also optimistic about India's insurance sector growing in the long run, despite challenges like rising bond yields and possible new rules from regulators.
As he puts it, the goal is "A prudent asset allocation framework seeks to balance growth, stability, and risk across market cycles."