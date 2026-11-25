Nasdaq falls 1.48% as investors sell NVIDIA and Anthropic shares
The Nasdaq fell 1.48% on Tuesday, mostly because investors started selling off big-name AI stocks like NVIDIA and Anthropic.
After a recent surge, thanks in part to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang returning, many are now locking in gains and getting cautious ahead of key US inflation numbers and talk of possible interest rate hikes.
Anthropic shares fall 6.5% below IPO
Anthropic, which just set a record with its $93.5 billion Nasdaq debut, saw its shares drop 6.5% to $81.90, falling below the IPO price of $83.
On top of that, CEO Dario Amodei sold more than 3.37 million shares after the listing, raising eyebrows about the company's future and whether AI stocks might be overhyped as borrowing costs rise.