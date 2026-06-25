Nasdaq futures jump 2.24% after Micron and Qualcomm forecasts

Micron and Qualcomm lead chip rally

Micron and Qualcomm shares soared, up 18% and 11.5%, sparking major gains for other chipmakers like Sandisk, Western Digital, and Seagate Technology (rising between 15.2% and 9.9%).

The good vibes spread globally as tech indexes in Asia and Europe also climbed.

Meanwhile, everyone is watching for new US inflation data later today, with oil prices dropping to pre-Iran war levels, there is hope it might ease worries about interest rate hikes.