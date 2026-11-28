Nasdaq jumps 6.7% in biggest weekly gain in 7 months
The Nasdaq shot up 6.7% this week, marking its biggest jump in seven months as tech stocks bounced back from earlier worries about AI spending.
Friday's shortened Black Friday session saw the index close up 2.3% at 24,129.50, a solid win for tech overall.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones also ended higher, showing the whole market is catching some positive momentum.
VIX hits 40 amid NVIDIA turmoil
Things got shaky when NVIDIA's CEO was forced out of his chipmaker (and then returned), plus midterm wins for Democrats made investors nervous about possible changes to US data center projects, sending volatility way up (the VIX hit 40).
Still, big names like Qualcomm, AMD, and Broadcom managed gains as fears cooled off a bit.
Looking ahead, though, rising oil prices and talk of more Fed interest rate hikes could keep things unpredictable for a while.