Nasdaq just wiped out its gains in 2026. Reason? AI
What's the story
The Nasdaq Composite has witnessed a major fall, plummeting 5.28% on Friday. This marks a sharp reversal from its earlier high, where it was up by as much as 18.7% this year. The decline comes amid a wider sell-off in technology stocks, with investors pulling money out of the once-booming AI sector. The Nasdaq hit a record high on October 6, but has since slumped, wiping out all those gains and losing some $8.7 trillion in market value.
Market trends
Tech and AI sentiment turns increasingly negative
Arun Sundaram, senior vice president of investment strategy at CFRA Research, told CNN that the current sentiment around tech and AI is "so much bearish." Even Anthropic's strong stock market debut was short-lived as its shares fell by 8.5% on Friday.
Broader impact
Dow posts worst weekly performance since March 2020
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by a staggering 950 points, or 1.93%, marking its fifth straight day of losses over 1%.
This week, the index has dropped by a whopping 8%, its worst weekly performance since March 2020.
Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed in correction territory on Friday, trading down more than 10% from their respective peaks earlier this year.
Sector struggles
Concerns over AI industry stability grow
AI-related stocks have been struggling for weeks, with traders now questioning the broader industry's stability.
Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, said there is a "real exodus out of tech stocks." He added that "Buy the dip has been taking a back seat to sell the rally - or just sell."
This sentiment reflects growing concerns over various factors like potential changes in data center construction, and uncertainty about NVIDIA's future role in powering AI industry growth.
Spending scrutiny
Investor fear heightens, with VIX spiking to its highest level
Companies are investing heavily in the AI sector, using their cash and raising more capital through debt and equity markets.
While investors initially welcomed this spending, they are now demanding evidence of return on investment.
The VIX, Wall Street's 'fear gage,' spiked 86% this week to close at 35.89 on Friday, the highest level in 19 months, indicating heightened investor uncertainty.
Valuation dip
Tech stocks may suddenly look cheap to investors
The sell-off has been so bad that tech stocks may suddenly look cheap to some investors.
US tech stock valuations, as measured by the forward price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500's info tech sector, entered Friday at their lowest level since March 2020.
For NVIDIA, its next 12 months' forward P/E ratio is the lowest since 2002.