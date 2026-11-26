Navi becomes 4th by transaction value in India's UPI apps
Navi, the payments app from Sachin Bansal, just jumped to fourth place among India's UPI apps by transaction value in October 2026.
With approximately 1.27 billion transactions and more than 5% market share, an 11% rise from last month, Navi is making its mark in a space long ruled by PhonePe and Google Pay.
Navi processes ₹62,492 cr, overtakes CRED
Navi processed ₹62,492 crore in transactions last month, moving ahead of CRED in transaction value.
Its market share grew to 5.04%, showing real momentum in a crowded field that saw approximately 25.47 billion UPI transactions overall.
The big challenge now? Keeping up this growth while taking on heavyweights like PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm and convincing users to stick around for their daily payments.