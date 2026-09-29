Nayara caps fuel, Reliance BP curbs diesel, retail prices unchanged

Nayara has capped diesel purchases at 200-liter and petrol at 30-liter per customer, aiming to stop stockpiling and manage the surge in demand.

For truckers in places like Gujarat and Haryana, this means more frequent stops to refuel.

Globally, things are tight too: Russia's export ban and possible US restrictions have made Indian diesel exports more attractive abroad.

Meanwhile, state refiners are losing about 5.3 billion rupees ($55 million) daily by selling fuel below cost.