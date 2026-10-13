NCC founder AVS Raju dies, tributes at Hyderabad home Wednesday
Business
AVS Raju, who founded NCC Limited and helped shape India's construction scene, has passed away.
The company shared the news and will host public tributes at his Hyderabad home this Wednesday, 14 October 2026.
AVS Raju made NCC infrastructure leader
Starting NCC in 1978, Raju grew it into a top infrastructure company behind major projects across India.
He earned the Padma Shri for his work and even landed in the Guinness Book of World Records for writing the largest biography in Telugu, a nod to both his business drive and love for literature.