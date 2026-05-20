NCDEX launches RAINMUMBAI to hedge Mumbai monsoon rainfall risk

RAINMUMBAI payouts based on rain statistics

RAINMUMBAI is designed to help market participants hedge financial exposure from rainfall variability.

Instead of waiting for insurance after damage, this tool pays out based only on the rain stats, so it's quick and straightforward.

To keep things moving, NCDEX brought in a market maker for active trading.

As NCDEX MD & CEO Arun Raste put it, India has lived with monsoon uncertainty for centuries. RAINMUMBAI provides every stakeholder with a regulated, scientific tool to manage this uncertainty.