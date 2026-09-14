NCLT rejects plea to recover Jet Airways's ₹500cr from Boeing

This all started back in 2013, when Jet paid Boeing $92.13 million as an advance for two planes.

Fast forward: Boeing suspended and then canceled the deal by 2020 after payment issues.

Later, during insolvency proceedings, Boeing claimed money from Jet, first at $721.19 crore, then bumped up to $873.78 crore due to currency fluctuations during the liquidation process.

The NCLT pointed out that sorting out who owes what needs a deeper legal look than it can give right now.