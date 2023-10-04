Nestle India may split its stock for the first time

By Rishabh Raj 02:08 pm Oct 04, 2023

Following the stock split proposal, Nestle India's stock rose over 2% intraday

Nestle India has announced that its board of directors will consider a stock split of its existing equity shares on October 19, alongside the release of its September quarter results. This would mark the first-ever stock split for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant, which has never before declared a stock split or bonus issue. The proposed change in share capital would involve dividing or splitting the existing equity shares, each with a face value of Rs. 10.

Stock performance and analyst expectations

Analysts predict that Nestle India's September quarter results will surpass the FMCG sector, driven by steady volume growth and robust pricing growth. Kotak Institutional Equities forecasts an 11% YoY increase in domestic revenues and a 15% YoY increase in export revenues.

Valuation and long-term growth prospects

Foreign brokerage firm UBS points out that Nestle India's current valuation is high, which may limit potential stock price growth. The stock is trading at 66x 1-year forward earnings, one standard deviation above the mean multiple. Nevertheless, UBS remains positive about the company's long-term revenue and volume growth, attributing strong brand equity, pricing and premiumization levers, and a focus on product innovation as key growth drivers in rural markets.

Second interim dividend for 2023

In addition to reviewing the stock split proposal, Nestle India's board will also announce a second interim dividend for 2023 on October 19, if applicable. If declared, the second interim dividend will be paid starting November 16, 2023. The board meeting will also consider the company's financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30.

Financial performance and product portfolio

In 2022, Nestle India reported total sales of Rs. 16,790 crore and a net profit of Rs. 2,390 crore. The company declared a total dividend of Rs. 220 per equity share for that year. Nestle India's product line-up includes noodles, coffee, chocolates, packaged milk, and baby food, among other items.